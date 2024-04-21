Birds of a feather flock together at Point Reyes Birding & Nature Festival

Birds of a feather can gather at the free, family-friendly 15th Annual Point Reyes Birding & Nature Festival at Point Reyes Station Sunday.

Sunday is the third and final day of this year's event, held on the Livery Lawn at 65 Third Street, and the day's first activity at 10:30 a.m. should please those who give a hoot - a chance to meet two rescue owls up front, close and personal, presented by docents from the All About Owls organization.

During the festival, attendees who are interested in winging it can check out a wingspan banner and compare their arm span to that of common birds. There's also a skulls, feathers, and egg discovery touch table, and for the truly inquisitive, there's a barn owl pellet dissection station, for those who would like to learn what barn owls eat.

Also, children and adults can take a discovery walk in the wetlands or listen to live music with the Pretty Swell Band. The event concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Environmental Action Committee of West Marin launched the festival in 2010 to help foster appreciation and stewardship of the area, while also raising funds for the committee's nonprofit mission to protect West Marin's lands, waters and biodiversity.

More information is available at the festival's website.