CHP holds 2nd supply airlift for Big Sur residents cut off by Highway 1 slides

MONTEREY COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol was lifting supplies by helicopter Friday to residents affected by closures on state Highway 1 due to major slides near the Big Sur coast, Monterey County officials said.

The transport left around 8:30 a.m. and items were expected to be delivered to the Sand Dollar Day Use Area between noon and 2 p.m.

On Thursday afternoon, supplies of bottled water and ready-made meals were successfully delivered to the Sand Dollar Day Use Area. The Friday airlift planned to deliver more groceries, medication, pet food and other essential items.

Bottled water and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) are dropped at the Sand Dollar Day Use area in Monterey County, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2023. The supplies are for Big Sur residents isolated by the Highway 1 road closure zones. County of Monterey via Bay City News

Highway repairs are underway but it will take approximately four weeks before the road reopens, Caltrans said in a media briefing Wednesday.

