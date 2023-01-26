CHP helicopters to airlift food, water, supplies to Big Sur as Highway 1 repairs continue

MONTEREY COUNTY – As residents and businesses in Big Sur brace for long-term isolation due to slides along state Highway 1, helicopters are being loaded to fly in food, medication and other essential items.

California Highway Patrol helicopters will deliver supplies in multiple trips on Thursday and Friday to those cut off by the highway closure between Paul's Slide and the Polar Star rockslide, Monterey County officials said.

On Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., large supplies of bottled water and Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) will be delivered at the Sand Dollar Day Use Area.

A Jan. 15, 2023 photo of a slide on State Highway 1 at Mill Creek in Monterey County Caltrans / Bay City News Service

More deliveries to the Sand Dollar area will take place on Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., when groceries, medication, pet food and other essentials will be flown in.

Three major slides consisting of rocks, mud and debris, are blocking access on the highway on the Big Sur Coast : Paul's Slide at mile marker 22 the Mill Creek slide (mile marker 18), and the Polar Star slide in northern San Luis Obispo County, one mile south of Ragged Point.

Repairs are underway, but Caltrans said Tuesday that it will be three to four weeks before the road will reopen.

The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management is working with Unified Command, Big Sur Fire and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol Air Unit, to coordinate the helicopter deliveries of supplies.

The Big Sur Fire Department will coordinate the distribution of the supplies. The Community Association of Big Sur has been working with residents and coordinated grocery orders through the Safeway at The Crossroads and coordinated pet and livestock needs through the SPCA for Monterey County.

Big Sur residents who rely on the Monterey County Food Bank with Big Sur Big Share will be providing food for residents who may not have the resources to purchase food, missed the window to order food, or may not have ordered enough food.

Any food remaining will be located at Pacific Valley School for further distribution, Monterey County officials said.