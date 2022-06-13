Big-rig rollover crash, fire snarls traffic on southbound Hwy 101 in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE -- CHP issued a traffic alert early Monday morning after a big-rig truck rolled over and caught fire on southbound U.S. Highway 101 near N. Lawrence Expressway, closing lanes.

The accident was first reported at around 4:30 a.m. when a traffic break was put in place for fire units to extinguish the vehicle fire, closing all but the left lane of southbound 101 near N. Lawrence Expressway.

Hwy 101 big-rig crash and fire CBS

So far there is no word of any injuries in the crash. The fire was extinguished, but the tractor-trailer is still overturned at the side of the freeway.

As of 6:30 a.m. the right lanes remained blocked and traffic was slow in both directions on 101 near the accident. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.