Big rig driver may face charges in Berkeley freeway overramp crash

Big rig collides with Gilman overpass, causing concrete to fall on Berkeley road

BERKELEY -- A South San Francisco truck driver may face misdemeanor hit-and-run charges following a crash last month into a freeway overpass in Berkeley that caused an estimated $2.1 million in damage.

California Highway Patrol investigators said 63-year-old Willard Osibin was allegedly driving a flatbed big-rig loaded with a John Deere excavator when he crashed into the Interstate Highway 80 overpass at Gilman Street on July 20.

The incident was reported around 10:48 a.m. and caused concrete to fall on the roadway, creating surface traffic issues as Gilman was closed in both directions.

Authorities said Osibin fled the scene after the incident. Witnesses led the CHP to the company Osibin was driving for, which was Mike O'Brien Specialized Hauling in San Francisco.

CHP Officer David Arias said Osibin has admitted to what happened.

Caltrans was forced to close three lanes of Highway 80 for two nights last month to accommodate repairs on the overpass.