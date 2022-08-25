Big-rig crash snarls traffic on I-80 in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- Authorities confirmed a multiple-vehicle collision involving a big rig shut down all eastbound lanes of I-80 in Vallejo for a time Thursday afternoon.

The crash was on eastbound I-80 just west of State Route 37 was initially reported by CHP at around 3:12 p.m. as shutting down all eastbound lanes of the freeway in addition to the left westbound lane.

Traffic Collision on I-80 West of CA-37 in Vallejo. Left Lane Blocked in the Westbound Direction All Lanes Blocked in the Eastbound Direction. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 25, 2022

About a half an hour later, Caltrans tweeted out a photo that showed a big rig that had its cab demolished in the collision. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway onto Columbus Parkway to get around the scene, authorities said.

#TRAFFICALERT: All EB lanes on I-80 just west of State Route 37 in Vallejo is blocked due to a multiple vehicle crash involving a big rig. Motorists are advised to expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off onto Columbus Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/Tkc26f5Wg5 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) August 25, 2022

A short time later, CHP said the left westbound lane remained blocked, but the right eastbound lane had reopened The left and center eastbound lanes were still blocked. That was still the case as of shortly before 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.