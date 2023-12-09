Big rig crash on westbound I-80 in Berkeley blocks several lanes
BERKELEY — A crash on Interstate 80 in Berkeley involving a big rig injured at least one person Saturday morning.
The crash happened on westbound I-80 west of Gilman Street. Several lanes were blocked as the big rig had overturned.
Around 1:50 p.m., the big rig was attached to a tow truck, and crews were working to open all lanes, with lanes three through five reopened, according to Caltrans.
