Big rig crash on westbound I-80 in Berkeley blocks several lanes

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

BERKELEY — A crash on Interstate 80 in Berkeley involving a big rig injured at least one person Saturday morning. 

The crash happened on westbound I-80 west of Gilman Street. Several lanes were blocked as the big rig had overturned. 

Around 1:50 p.m., the big rig was attached to a tow truck, and crews were working to open all lanes, with lanes three through five reopened, according to Caltrans.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 2:37 PM PST

