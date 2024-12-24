Big rig overturns in Oakland on Highway 80 connector ramp to Highway 880

A big rig overturned and shut down a connector ramp of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed on the connector ramp going to southbound I-880, with injuries reported. The connector ramp was closed, the CHP said just before 5 a.m.

Big rigs were allowed to use eastbound I-580 through Oakland in the meantime.

By 7:31 a.m., the crash had been cleared and traffic was moving on the connector ramp. The CHP said big rigs were no longer permitted on eastbound I-880 through Oakland.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the crash or the extent of injuries.