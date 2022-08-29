Update: Vacaville big-rig crash dumps hundreds of pounds of tomatoes onto I-80; Lanes shut down

VACAVILLE -- A big-rig jackknifed on I-80 early Monday, dumping its load of hundreds of pounds of tomatoes across the freeway, forcing the shutdown of several lanes,

8 a.m. update: Left and center eastbound lanes remain blocked; 2nd lane from left now open, Left westbound lane remains blocked.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an off-duty Fairfield police officer called in the crash around 5:04 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the big-rig included two open haulers that had dumped its load of hundreds of tomatoes across multiple lanes, forcing the closure of westbound and eastbound near Alamo in Vacaville.

Investigators said the wreck was triggered when the big-rig collided with another vehicle near the Davis Street onramp. The truck's driver lost control and hit the center divide, dumping tomatoes across eastbound lanes. Vehicles trying to drive through the sauce crashed into each other.

There were some injuries, including broken bones, the CHP said. Three people were hospitalized, including the driver of the big-rig, who suffered minor injuries.

Two concrete freeway barriers were also damaged and needed repair.

The CHP said several lanes would be closed for hours as crews cleaned up the mess. The agency was advising drivers to seek alternate routes. The crash backed up traffic for miles in both directions.