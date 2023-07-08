Big-rig crash and fire shuts down eastbound I-580 at Altamont Pass near Livermore

LIVERMORE -- A big-rig crash and fire on eastbound I-580 at the Altamont Pass has shut down all traffic in that direction since early Saturday morning, according to CHP.

According to KCBS Traffic, the crash and subsequent fire happened about a half mile past North Flynn Road at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

#AltamontPass Eastbound #Interstate580 both of the left lanes are closed indefinitely because of a big rig that crashed and caught fire. Everyone got out safe. Use #AltamontPassRoad #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/TasDGwuxm5 — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) July 8, 2023

CHP confirmed that the driver had escaped from the cab of the big rig when it caught fire after the crash. Authorities were recommending drivers use Altamont Pass Road as an alternate, though it has also become snarled with traffic.

There were no injuries reported in the crash. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.