Big-rig crash and fire shuts down eastbound I-580 at Altamont Pass near Livermore
LIVERMORE -- A big-rig crash and fire on eastbound I-580 at the Altamont Pass has shut down all traffic in that direction since early Saturday morning, according to CHP.
According to KCBS Traffic, the crash and subsequent fire happened about a half mile past North Flynn Road at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
CHP confirmed that the driver had escaped from the cab of the big rig when it caught fire after the crash. Authorities were recommending drivers use Altamont Pass Road as an alternate, though it has also become snarled with traffic.
There were no injuries reported in the crash. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
