Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in collision with school bus in San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Friday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Friday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:23

SAN JOSE -- A bicyclist was killed early Friday in a collision with school bus filled with students just blocks from Lowell Elementary School.

San Jose police said the collision occurred at 6:51 a.m. near South 10th and Reed streets.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries on the bus.

The CHP is handling the investigation.

Developing story; will be  updated.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.