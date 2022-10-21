Bicyclist killed in collision with school bus in San Jose

PIX Now -- Friday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- A bicyclist was killed early Friday in a collision with school bus filled with students just blocks from Lowell Elementary School.

San Jose police said the collision occurred at 6:51 a.m. near South 10th and Reed streets.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries on the bus.

The CHP is handling the investigation.

Developing story; will be updated.