Bicyclist critically injured in Santa Rosa collision; Driver arrested on drug charges

SANTA ROSA – A bicyclist suffered significant life-threatening injuries late Thursday afternoon after a collision in Santa Rosa with a vehicle driven by a man in possession of methamphetamine to sell, police said.

Officers responded to the collision at 5:07 p.m. in the area of Steele and McBride lanes following calls from witnesses that the bicyclist collided with the vehicle at that location. Medical personnel and Santa Rosa firefighters also responded to the scene.

Santa Rosa bike crash. Santa Rosa Police Department

The female bicyclist was unresponsive and immediately transported to a local hospital with significant injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a black Honda, was identified as 65-year-old Santa Rosa resident Michael Steven Gutierrez.

Santa Rosa accident investigators took over the investigation. Based on statements taken from Gutierrez and eyewitnesses, it was determined that both the bicyclist and Gutierrez were traveling westbound on Steele Lane. As they passed McBride Lane, the bicyclist appeared to swerve into the westbound lane of traffic and was struck by the left side of the Honda. The bicyclist was thrown from the bicycle to the ground. Gutierrez and the witnesses estimated the Honda's speed to be approximately 15 miles per hour.

During the investigation, officers located drug paraphernalia "in plain sight" in the Honda. Based on this, a search of the vehicle was conducted to which several large bindles of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and more drug paraphernalia were found.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation, but it was determined that Gutierrez was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was placed under arrest for possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics for sale.

The accident remains under investigation. The victim's name is not being released at this time.