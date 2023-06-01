Bicyclist critically injured in Concord hit-and-run crash

CONCORD -- Police in Concord are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist in critical condition Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

According to a Concord police press release, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle collision involving a bicyclist on Willow Pass Road at Diamond Boulevard.

Police said the bicyclist was found seriously injured and the other vehicle involved had left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition. No information was provided regarding a possible suspect or suspect vehicle in the collision.

Police said the hit-and-run incident remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Officer Nanthasiri at 925-671-5096.