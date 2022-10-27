Bicycle advocates plan protests over series of fatal crashes in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE -- Bicycle advocates are planning a day of protests, outreach and mourning in Sunnyvale this weekend -- galvanized by a tragic uptick in traffic fatalities this fall.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, there have been four deadly crashes involving cars, pedestrians and bicyclists in September and October.

"Everyone who is sharing the road needs to be aware and cognizant of each other. And we're pleading with motorists to look twice and think twice before they make their decision," said Diana Crumedy, Associate Director of Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety has created an online dashboard to provide the public with information about the crashes.

In all four crashes, the police department says the drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with their investigations.

The police department tweeted, "We hope it will help remind drivers, cyclists and pedestrians of the importance of safety when using our roadways."