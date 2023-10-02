Beyoncé unveils first trailer for "Renaissance" movie, opening this December in theaters

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and the economy How Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's tours are boosting economies 06:24

The Renaissance World Tour may have wrapped on Sunday night, but fans who missed Beyoncé's live concert during its sensational 39-city performance circuit will have another opportunity to experience the show come December, when "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" premieres in movie theaters across the United States.

"Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply. Tickets on sale now, in theaters 12.01," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram Sunday night, pulling lyrics from "All Up In Your Mind," one of the tracks off of the artist's "Renaissance" record.

Her post accompanied a trailer for the upcoming film that teases clips from her performances along the world tour, as well as backstage moments and cameo appearances by her husband Jay-Z and their three children. The couple's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, performed on the Renaissance tour as a dancer.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," Beyoncé's voiceover says in the trailer. "My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged."

When does the film launch and how can I get tickets?

The Renaissance film opens on Dec. 1 in major cinemas, with tickets already on sale at AMC, Fandango, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark leading up to the big debut. AMC Theatres Distribution, which is handling the Renaissance film's global release, called it a "theatrical concert experience" in a statement and said the movie will be shown at thousands of movie theaters, with additional locations outside the U.S. set to be announced at a later date.

The film will air Thursday through Sunday for at least four weeks after its premiere, AMC said in its statement, which will show an IMAX version of the Renaissance movie in addition to the regular format.

"RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri," reads a description for the film on YouTube. "It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour helped define the summer's pop cultural zeitgeist while generating so much in ticket sales that experts say it boosted local economies. Some estimates suggest the tour brought in a total of $2 billion.

The Renaissance movie announcement came on the heels of Beyoncé's final show on the live tour, and follows the news last month that Taylor Swift's comparably sensational, and profit-driving, Eras world tour would see its own theatrical run in U.S. cinemas, starting Oct. 13.

Beyoncé's past concert films include 2013's "Life Is but a Dream" and 2016's "Lemonade," released by HBO, as well as the 2019 Netflix documentary "Homecoming," which chronicled her headlining show at Coachella the previous year.