Betty Yu joined KPIX 5 in November 2013 as a general assignment reporter. She spent two years at WTVJ, the NBC-owned station in Miami, as a reporter before moving to San Francisco.

Prior to that, she was an anchor and reporter for News 12 The Bronx and Brooklyn, a 24-hour cable news station, for four years. She covered New York City crime, politics, sports, and severe weather. In 2012, Betty was honored as anchor on the "Best Single Newscast" from the New York Press Club.

A Bay Area native, Betty graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with degrees in political science and rhetoric. She also has a Master of Science degree in journalism from Columbia University.

