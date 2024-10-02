Watch CBS News
1 dead in suspected DUI collision at Aquatic Park in Berkeley, arrest made

One person is dead after being pinned under a vehicle early Wednesday just off the roundabout at Berkeley's South Aquatic Park, police said.

Officers responded at 4:32 a.m. and found the person deceased underneath the vehicle. The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Berkeley Police Department's Fatal Accident Investigation Team is handling the investigation. The entrance to South Aquatic Park will remain closed for the morning hours for the investigation.

