Watch CBS News
Crime

Berkeley police arrest alleged catalytic converter thief who shot at Good Samaritan

/ CBS/City News Service

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:47

BERKELEY -- Aided by surveillance camera footage, Berkeley police have arrested an alleged catalytic converter thief who opened fire on a witness who interrupted the crime.

 While not releasing the suspect's name, Berkeley police said they had a arrested a 28-year-old man in Oakland on Oct. 27 on suspicion of multiple offenses -- two counts of grand theft, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, along with several criminal enhancements.

The charges stem from an Oct. 6 case in the 500 block of Spruce Street in Berkeley, where two suspects stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle and another one about 10 minutes later from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Oak Street.

During the second theft, a witness interrupted the suspects and one of them fired a shot.

Investigators used video from nearby surveillance cameras to identify the vehicle used by the suspects and discovered it had been reported stolen.

On Oct. 27, detectives tracked the vehicle to a motel in Oakland and arrested the suspect.

After the arrest, police said found a loaded handgun with no serial number (also known as a ghost gun), methamphetamine and the keys to the stolen vehicle in the suspect's backpack.

In the motel room, policefound ammunition, vehicle jacks and a reciprocating saw.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.