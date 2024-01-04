Protesters arrested at People's Park in Berkeley as police move people out; fencing put up

Multiple people were arrested at People's Park in Berkeley early Thursday as University of California Police and other law enforcement agencies began removing protesters from the park as construction of a housing project was set to resume at the site.

Crews were seen cutting down trees and dismantling a makeshift building at the historic park known for its role in the civil rights and free speech movements. Police formed a skirmish line on Channing Way and Telegraph Ave. after police forced people out of the park toward the downtown area.

Fencing and shipping containers were also being placed around the park to block access.

Over the next 3-4 days, surrounding streets will be closed to traffic while crews install a secure perimeter consisting of double-stacked shipping containers. While construction of the project's two urgently needed housing facilities-one for students, the other for unhoused and very low income people--will not resume until legal issues are fully resolved by the California Supreme Court, the courts have repeatedly affirmed the university's ability to enforce the site's legal status as a closed construction zone.



UC Berkeley is planning to build a $312 million housing project for about 1,100 students along with low-income housing at the site; opponents want the university to preserve the park and build the housing in another location. UC Berkeley maintains that two-thirds of the park will remain as open space.

Construction came to a halt in February after an appeals court ruled that the university failed to study the potential noise issues caused by future residents and consider alternative sites. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that cleared the way for construction to resume at the park, founded in 1969 when community organizers banded together to take back a site the state and university seized under eminent domain.

The bill altered a key state environmental law to say that developers don't need to consider noise from future residents as a form of environmental pollution. The state Supreme Court will make the final ruling on whether the university could resume construction.

Protesters have been adamant in their opposition. In August of last year, police arrested seven protesters during a melee at People's Park that also left two officers injured, according to university officials.