Berkeley hosts Old-Time Music Convention through Sunday

BERKELEY – The Bay Area may be the capital of high tech and 21st century social media communications, but its devotion to old-time music remains intact.

The Corn Potato String Band, who are performing and hosting workshops during the Berkeley Old-Time Music Festival. Corn Potato String Band

Berkeley in particular has long nourished a busy scene of bluegrass, Americana and like-minded musicians, and is home to the annual Old-Time Music Convention, which returns this weekend. Featuring five days of concerts, contests, workshops, jams and square dancing.

The Convention kicked off at 8 p.m. Wednesday with a party and square dance at Berkeley's Ashkenaz club. From Thursday through Sunday, there is a steady stream of daily and nightly events at the Freight & Salvage club and a variety of indoor and outdoor venues around Berkeley.

The musicians represent a wide range of Bay Area and national acts, including the Corn Potato String Band, Piedmont Bluz, New Vintage Revelers, Alice Gerrard, Ann Savoy, Earl White Stringband, Tatiana Hargreaves and many more.

Several events are free, the opening night party and square dance is $18-$20 and the nighttime concerts at the Freight run $28-$32. More information and a full schedule can be found at the festival website and the Freight & Salvage website.