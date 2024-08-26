Berkeley police seek hit-and-run driver who struck child in stroller

Police in Berkeley are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a child being pushed in a stroller Monday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of Dover Street and Alcatraz Avenue in South Berkeley on reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian pushing a stroller.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver struck the stroller before fleeing southbound on Dover Street. Police told CBS News Bay Area that the pedestrian was inside the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police describe the suspect as an adult male. A description of the suspect's vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley Police.