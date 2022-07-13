Berkeley High student charged in alleged sexual assault of another student on campus

BERKELEY – Alameda County prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old student of Berkeley High School with sexually assaulting another student on the school campus, Berkeley police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the school at 12:40 p.m. May 20, following a report of the assault that occurred on campus and during school hours.

After further investigation in the weeks that followed, police said they obtained a Ramey Warrant for the suspects' arrest. The teen was taken into custody on June 15 at his home, authorities said.

The male student was taken to juvenile hall, according to police. Police did not provide any additional information on the case.