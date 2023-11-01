7-year-old trick-or-treater suffers broken leg in Berkeley hit-and-run

BERKELEY – A 7-year-old boy who was trick-or-treating on Halloween was taken to the hospital with a broken leg after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Berkeley, police said.

According to officers, the collision took place shortly before 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Derby Street. Police said the boy and several other children attempted to cross the street when he was struck.

The driver did not stop after striking the child. As of Wednesday, the driver has not been found, a police spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area.

Following the collision, the boy was transported to Children's Hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg, cuts and abrasions.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is possibly a dark sedan, but were not able to provide additional details.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department's traffic unit by calling 510-981-5980.