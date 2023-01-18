2 flooring contractors injured in fire at Bayer facility in Berkeley

BERKELEY – Two people were injured on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at the Bayer Corporation's west Berkeley campus, according to Berkeley Fire Department Interim Deputy Chief Keith May.

According to May, the fire department was called at 11:03 a.m. for a potential fire at Bayer, located in the 800 block of Dwight Way.

The fire crew found heavy black smoke and two fire victims that were later transported to the hospital. Fire sprinkler systems were activated and the crew had to use their hose line to put out the remaining fire. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of the crew arriving to the facility, May said.

The fire department is still determining the cause of the fire and a damage assessment has not been completed.

The victims were not employees of Bayer, according to May, but rather subcontractors from Anderson Commercial Flooring. The current status of the victims and the extent of their injuries is unknown.