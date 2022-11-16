Berkeley City Council stops short of giving interim police chief the job amid text controversy

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – The Berkeley City Council postponed making interim Police Chief Jennifer Louis's job permanent at its meeting Tuesday after a racist texting scandal among officers came to light, according to the City Clerk's office.

Also, the police sergeant at the center of the misconduct allegations stepped down from his post as president of the Berkeley Police Association, the union representing the department's roughly 150 police officers.

Sgt. Darren Kacalek allegedly sent text messages that were racist and anti-homeless and may have established an arrest quota. Kacalek is the supervisor for the Downtown Task Force/Bike Unit, which consists of six officers and two sergeants.

"Today, BPA president Darren Kacalek's requested a leave of absence from the association board," said board Vice President Sgt. Scott Castle in a statement Wednesday. "In light of allegations about inappropriate text messages, we have accepted his request."

In one message from Kacalek, he appears to repost a message from a person selling their "white privilege card," according to the website for Secure Justice, a nonprofit that opposes state abuse of power and which published some of the messages.

"I may even be willing to do an even trade for a race card," the post says.

In another text, Kacalek said, "81 arrests! We can do 19 by Friday for sure!"

Kacalek sent the allegedly inappropriate messages when Louis was a captain and she may have known about them yet did nothing, according to a statement from Nathan Mizell, who is vice chair of the Berkeley Police Accountability Board. Mizell's allegations do not necessarily represent the view of the board.

Louis on Tuesday denied she knew about the alleged misconduct. Louis, through a city spokesperson, said she became aware of the messages last Thursday.

Louis added that the alleged misconduct did not occur under her supervision.

"I was the Captain in charge of the Operations Division until January 2018, which was before any of the incidents in this subunit allegedly occurred," Louis said. "I was appointed as Interim Chief in March 2021, after these alleged incidents occurred."

She said the allegations are "extremely concerning, and they deserve to be investigated thoroughly."

Berkeley officials did not immediately respond to an email asking whether Kacalek will be suspended from the police force.

Below is the full statement from the Berkeley Police Association:

"The board of directors of the Berkeley Police Association today announced it supports an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate text messages from a Berkeley Police officer who also served as the union's president. The board issued the following statement:

"We are disturbed by the alleged texts by BPA president Darren Kacalek. As police officers, public servants, and union members we condemn in the strongest terms any negative comments concerning the housing status or ethnicity of those we police and serve.

"We support the city's call for an independent and thorough investigation.

"The public's trust in our police officers and the pursuit of justice is paramount. These messages undermine trust and confidence. Discrimination has no place in modern police work.

"We want the public to know that messages of this type are not reflective of the entire body of officers who work night and day to protect the citizens of Berkeley.

"We want to emphasize to our members—and assure the citizens of Berkeley--that the Berkeley Police Department officers and BPA members continue to pursue our collective mission to provide professional and compassionate service to our community.

"Today, BPA president Darren Kacalek's requested a leave of absence from the association board. In light of allegations about inappropriate text messages, we have accepted his request."

Attributable to Sgt. Scott Castle, Vice President, Berkeley Police Association