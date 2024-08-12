Carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in Berkeley

Police in Berkeley arrested a carjacking suspect after a chase on city streets that ended in a crash on Monday morning.

The carjacking was reported at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Camelia and Eighth Streets in West Berkeley.

Officers responded and tried to pull the car over, but the suspect didn't stop and a chase followed.

While trying to evade police the suspect hit another car and crashed, ending the pursuit at San Pablo Avenue and Cedar Street, police said.

The suspect exceeded speed limits in the area, but officials didn't say how fast he was going during the chase.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening, Berkeley police Officer Byron White said. No other injuries were reported.