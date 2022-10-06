Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.

The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand.

About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.

On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street, a block west of the previous incident, and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.

Six days later at around 5:30 pm, the suspect approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento Street and Addison Street, about two blocks west of the first incident.

Investigators credited information from an alert witness in determining the suspect's identity and on September 30, an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old woman from Berkeley for attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the suspect as she was driving in the area of the North Berkeley BART station. Police said since an initial news release about the incidents two more victims have come forward.