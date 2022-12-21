Watch CBS News
Crime

Berkeley Apple Store targeted by thieves for second time in less than a week

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:35

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery at the Apple Store Wednesday morning, the second crime to target the location since last Friday. 

Berkeley police confirmed that three suspects entered the Apple Store on the 1800 block of 4th Street in Berkeley shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday and took 40-50 cellphones from the display counters. The suspects then ran to waiting vehicle and drove off.

Apple Store on Fourth Street in Berkeley
Apple Store on Fourth Street in Berkeley.  CBS

The getaway vehicle was reportedly a white car last seen headed south on 4th Street.

Police confirmed there was also a theft at the same Apple Store last Friday at around 5:37 p.m. In that incident, five suspects came into the store and took a dozen iPhones.

Both crimes are currently under investigation by Berkeley police. A detailed description of the suspects has not yet been released for either incident.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.