Berkeley Apple Store targeted by thieves for second time in less than a week

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery at the Apple Store Wednesday morning, the second crime to target the location since last Friday.

Berkeley police confirmed that three suspects entered the Apple Store on the 1800 block of 4th Street in Berkeley shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday and took 40-50 cellphones from the display counters. The suspects then ran to waiting vehicle and drove off.

Apple Store on Fourth Street in Berkeley. CBS

The getaway vehicle was reportedly a white car last seen headed south on 4th Street.

Police confirmed there was also a theft at the same Apple Store last Friday at around 5:37 p.m. In that incident, five suspects came into the store and took a dozen iPhones.

Both crimes are currently under investigation by Berkeley police. A detailed description of the suspects has not yet been released for either incident.