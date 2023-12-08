Berkeley Apple store hit by thieves; More than 40 cell phones stolen

Police in Berkeley are investigating a burglary at the Apple store on 4th Street Thursday afternoon where multiple suspects took dozens of cell phones, authorities said.

According to a Berkeley Police Department spokesperson, on Thursday at around 12:42 p.m., police dispatch received numerous reports regarding a burglary at the Apple Store in West Berkeley on the 1800 block of 4th Street.

Callers reported that 2-3 subjects wearing all black clothing entered the store and took more than 40 cell phones before fleeing the area in a white SUV. Witnesses said the suspect vehicle headed towards I-80 and where not located.

Berkeley police officers who arrived at the scene spoke to witnesses who said they did not know if weapons were involved. Police did not provide suspect descriptions or additional details regarding the suspect vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Berkeley police.