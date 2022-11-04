Benicia police seize handgun, fentanyl in traffic stop

BENICIA - A traffic stop in Benicia led to a major drug arrest early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post made by Benicia police.

Just after midnight early Friday morning, Benicia police officers tried to stop a car in the 1100 block of Military West. The driver chose to flee, and ultimately drove into a dead end court.

The driver surrendered to the officers without incident, and was safely taken into custody.

Inside the car officers found a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine, many suspected "rainbow"fentanyl pills and evidence of drug sales.

A pistol with a high capacity magazine seized by Benicia police officers. Benicia PD

The driver's criminal history also doesn't allow him to possess any firearms. He was arrested and booked into Solano County jail.

"I'm very proud of my staff that they were able to safely make this arrest and help to stop the spread of this very dangerous and addictive drug," Chief Mike Greene said. "It's arrests like this that make our community safer."

For more information on the arrest, visit https://benicia.crimegraphics.com and click on the "Arrests" tab.