Benicia police chief announces retirement after 30 years with the force

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BENICIA — Benicia Police Chief Mike Greene on Thursday announced his retirement after 30 years in law enforcement.

"I am leaving this profession with pride, humility and the deepest gratitude," said Greene on social media. 

Greene's last day will be Jan. 20, he said, which Mayor Steve Young said might give the city enough time to name his replacement. 

"The city manager has committed to an open and public process, and we will likely be recruiting citizens to serve on our panel to help interview candidates," said Young on Saturday. 

Young said that Greene did a "great job" as chief. 

"This is evidenced by the low crime rates in Benicia, as well as his successful efforts to strengthen and diversify the force," said the mayor. 

Greene was made chief in 2021 after being with the department for three decades. 

First published on August 26, 2023 / 1:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

