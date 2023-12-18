Benicia police arrest pair accused of shoplifting, ramming into patrol cars

BENICIA – Two people suspected in a theft of a local business in Benicia on Sunday allegedly rammed two police cars as they tried to flee, the department said.

Around noon, officers responded to the Solano Square shopping area on a report of a theft in progress at a business there.

According to police, the suspects attempted to flee the scene, and in the process, rammed into a police car. They then allegedly struck two parked vehicles while trying to back away, and then they hit a second police car.

Police managed to stop the suspects' vehicle and took them into custody—a man aged 28 and a woman aged 21.

Benicia Police allege the suspects' vehicle was found to be stolen, and they located other stolen property inside of it.

Both were booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of shoplifting, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit a crime, and probation violations.

The man, Aron Ramon Calderon Martin, was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, forging or altering a vehicle's registration, and obstructing or resisting a police officer. The woman, Jaylin Copes, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and making or passing a fake check.