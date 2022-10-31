Watch CBS News
Benicia police arrest man with knife and duct tape hiding in woman's closet

BENICIA -- Benicia police early Sunday morning arrested a man after he was found hiding in a resident's closet.

A woman living on the 1300 block of West K St. called police about 2:45 a.m. saying she'd heard noises coming from a bedroom. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her while she waited for the officers outside.

Benicia Intruder Arrested
Items allegedly found on a suspect hiding in a woman's closet in Benicia early Sunday morning.  Courtesy Benicia Police Dept

Police found the suspect hiding inside a closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape. His vehicle was later found in the area.

After a brief struggle, police arrested the man and booked him into Solano County Jail. Police said in a statement the victim was physically unharmed "and we are providing as much support as possible after this traumatizing incident."

