Benicia interim police chief appointed to permanent role

Benicia has appointed its interim police chief to be the city's top cop, according to city officials.

Mark Menesini, who has been serving as Benicia's Interim chief since February, will succeed former police chief Mike Greene, who retired that month.

Benicia Chief of Police Mark Menesini, who was appointed in August 2024 after serving as interim chief since February 2024. Benicia Police Chief

In a statement Monday, the Benicia public information office said Menesini has worked for the Benicia Police Department for 24 years. He served as a patrol officer, criminal detective, SWAT operator, bike officer, mobile field force operator and field training officer.

"In choosing Benicia's next Chief of Police, it was important that not only did we choose the most qualified individual for the position, but the right public safety leader for Benicia," Benicia City Manager Mario Giuliani said. "As Interim Chief of Police for the last six months, Mark has skillfully and effectively handled high risk incidents and has provided solid leadership to the personnel in the Benicia Police Department. Mark is an exceptional Chief of Police, and we have every confidence in him continuing to excel in this position."

A former Marine, Menesini was the recipient of two Life Savings Awards, Chief's Medal and was named the Benicia Police Department's Officer of the Year in 2006 and 2014, according to the public information office.