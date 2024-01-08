Police release image of suspect car in 2019 fatal hit-and-run crash in Benicia

Friday marked five years since a fatal hit-and-run in Benicia that has yet to be solved.



In the early evening hours of Jan. 5, 2019, 70-year-old Sharon DeLamore was struck by a vehicle and later succumbed to her injuries.

Police examined surveillance footage and determined that the suspect's vehicle was a red mid-1990s Ford Thunderbird. The suspect's vehicle most likely had front-end damage on it as well, police said, and the department released a photo of a similar car.

Benicia Police Department

Benicia Police spokeswoman Irma Widjojo said they were told around 6:15 p.m. about an elderly woman lying unconscious by the side of the road in the 1000 block of East Fifth Street.

"Although the case has not been solved so far, she has never been forgotten," said Benicia Police on Facebook on Friday. "Today we are again asking if anyone has any information that can bring justice to Ms. DeLamore's loved ones."

Anyone who has any information should contact Detective Logan at (707) 746-4252 or email rlogan@ci.benicia.ca.us.

A reward for any tips that lead to an arrest on this case is still available through Solano Crime Stoppers, with additional funds from the Benicia Police Officers Association and Benicia Dispatchers Association, police said.