Benicia auto theft suspect who evaded officers arrested near California / Arizona border

BENICIA – Police in Benicia this week took into custody a suspect who they say evaded their officers and ended up in Southern California, where he was arrested and extradited back to Solano County.

Riley Wayne Trueax, 24, was allegedly driving a stolen car in Benicia last weekend when officers there attempted to detain him. According to the Benicia Police Department, officers lost his tail as he started to run into a marshy area of Lake Herman Road.

Benicia police shared information about the suspect statewide, and the Blythe Police Department in Riverside County located him on Monday. Authorities in Blythe said they found Trueax in a local restaurant and that he was planning on boarding a bus to Michigan.

Trueax was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, a hit-and-run with property damage, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and vehicle theft.

As of Friday, Trueax remains in custody on $35,000 bail. His first court appearance will be on Wednesday.