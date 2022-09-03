Beloved San Francisco venue the Chapel marks 10 anniversary with special shows

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Chapel in San Francisco's Mission District celebrates its tenth anniversary in the coming months with a series of anticipated concerts featuring local favorites and nationally touring acts.

Opened as the Chapel in September of 2012 at 777 Valencia Street, the structure was first erected nearly a century earlier and initially housed the Gantner-Maison-Domergue Funeral Home. The high-ceilinged room with open beams where the acts perform served as the funeral home's chapel, hence the name. The space was also used for many years as one of the main facilities for the New College of California.

Owned by noted restaurateur Jack Knowles, the Chapel has hosted a dizzying array of musical greats over the course of it's first decade, including residencies by Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy, NYC modern jazz legends John Zorn and Bill Laswell and local thrash titans Exodus to name just a few. Primarily booked by folkYEAH! promoter Britt Govea, the venue will be presenting a number of 10th anniversary shows stretching into November.

The series of concerts kicked off this weekend with a pair of sold-out performances by acclaimed retro R&B/doo-wop group Thee Sacred Souls and continues next week with a run of shows by returning SF garage-psych favorites Osees and LA-based darkwave act Cold Cave. Additional upcoming highlights of the anniversary shows include songwriter Bonny "Prince" Billy (aka Will Oldham), tuneful garage rockers the Allah-Las, indie rockers Beach Fossils and Brazilian tropicalia legends Os Mutantes. For a full listing of the acts scheduled to play, visit the Chapel website.