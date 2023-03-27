Beloved Oakland barbeque spot Everett & Jones hit twice by burglars in 2 days

OAKLAND -- The family that owns the popular Oakland barbeque restaurant Everett & Jones is angry after the Jack London Square spot was hit twice by thieves last week.

Everett & Jones Barbecue has been a Bay Area institution for 50 years. The sisters who run it say they've never been targeted like this.

Everett & Jones burglary damage. GoFundMe

First, a window near a side door was smashed just after 3 a.m. at the Broadway location on Monday, March 20. The thief kicked in the office door and used a power saw in an attempt to get to the larger safe, but was unsuccessful. The burglar made off with a cashbox and a smaller safe before running out.

Around the same time the next morning, another window was broken. This time the owners suspect the same burglar brought what looked like an industrial tool, and even used the office's outlet to power it. He took all the cash that was inside the large safe. The suspect was in and out in about a minute.

"I'll get emotional. I'm so upset. I feel like they stole from the wrong people. We are for the people. We give so much to this community; we hire those out of jail, those on welfare, students who never had a first job," said co-owner Nina Moore.

She added that the restaurant feeds the homeless in the community every night.

The burglaries happened during Oakland Restaurant Week. The proud Black-owned business is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Everett & Jones was started by Moore's grandmother in 1973.

Nina and her sisters are the third generation keeping it going after their mother Dorothy King passed two years ago.

"We don't have extra money to buy a door, to buy security cameras, to buy a new safe. We needed that money. It was actually payday that Monday that they took it," she said.

After connecting with Oakland councilmember Carroll Fife, a group of men from various organizations showed up voluntarily to add an extra layer of security. They welcomed customers and walked them to their cars.

"This establishment is a pillar for this community right, and always has been, and so our motto is we're going to take care of those who take care of us," said Tur-Ha Ak, Founder of the Community Ready Corps. "This is an establishment that's been taking care of the people for a long time."

Moore said she was touched by the community's compassion. The family has also started a GoFundMe page to help pay for repairs and security.

"It makes me feel loved. It makes us feel what we're doing to not stop doing it. We love Oakland," said Moore. "There's got to be another way, instead of hurting people that are already struggling. Like, we are trying to keep the doors open. We are trying to keep Everett & Jones going for a 4th generation."

Oakland police said they are actively investigating both burglaries.