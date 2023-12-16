Watch CBS News
Beginning of week in Bay Area to be most affected by projected rains

The National Weather Service said Monday will be the most impactful day during the projected onset of rains in the Bay Area this coming week.

In its latest advisory, the weather service said stronger showers, gusty winds and potentially a few thunderstorms will be experienced that day across the region, with moderate risks likely in the North Bay, SF Peninsula, Santa Cruz and Big Sur.

Rains will begin Sunday through Thursday, with coastal mountains forecast to receive about 4-6 inches, and the Salinas and Santa Clara Valleys, 1-2 inches, it said.

Nuisance roadway flooding is the most likely impact in affected areas, according to the weather service.

