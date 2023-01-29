Bear Creek Road reopens to one-lane traffic following mid-January storm washout

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY -- A Santa Cruz County roadway that was closed after it was washed out significantly by the series of atmospheric river storms earlier this month has reopened to one-way reversible traffic.

The road had been closed to through traffic since Jan. 15 due to a signficant washout caused by the series of atmospheric river storms that struck the county beginning Dec. 31.

Hard closure on Bear Creek Road at Star Creek, approximately five miles east of Boulder Creek. #NYEStorm pic.twitter.com/B7sYS1SkUP — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 31, 2022

Since that time, county road crews have been working diligently to restore access for emergency vehicles and residents.

Traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal. County crews will continue monitoring the road and make any adjustments as needed.