Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Bay Wheels bikeshare program to lower costs, add 2,000 e-bikes and new docking stations

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 11-4-23
PIX Now morning edition 11-4-23 11:02

SAN FRANCISCO —The Bay Wheels regional bikeshare program will add 2,000 next-generation e-bikes and 55 additional docking stations in San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Berkeley and Emeryville to increase ridership and lower operating costs.

The improvements will be accompanied by a drop in annual membership prices and in e-bike usage fees, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Lyft announced Friday.

The expansion of the e-bike fleet will begin this week in San Francisco and San Jose, the MTC and Lyft said. E-bikes will be added to Bay Wheels locations in Oakland, Berkeley and Emeryville in the coming months.

The cost of an annual Bay Wheels membership has been dropped to $150 from $169, and use of an e-bike has been reduced to 15 cents a minute from 20 cents a minute. 

E-bikes are used three times as often as conventional pedal bikes by Bay Wheels riders. The next generation of e-bikes will have longer battery life, a more powerful motor for going uphill, and better theft deterrents, according to the MTC and Lyft.

The MTC will launch a pilot program next year to provide reduced-cost annual memberships for Bay Area college students.

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. Lyft operates the Bay Wheels program under a contract managed by MTC. 

First published on November 4, 2023 / 2:38 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.