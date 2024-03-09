Bay Point neighborhood put on lockdown due to armed barricaded subject
A Bay Point neighborhood was put on lockdown Saturday morning due to someone who was possibly armed barricading themselves, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said.
The person was in the area of Lancaster Circle and Lancaster Lane. Deputies closed the area to traffic, and they asked residents near Chadwick Lane, Lancaster Circle and Lancaster Lane to stay inside their homes and lock their doors and windows.
The sheriff's office has not said how the incident began.