Bay Point man dies in crash on muddy road near Martinez

A Bay Point man lost his life Sunday when he failed to navigate a turn on a wet and muddy road north of Highway 4 near Martinez, crashing into a fence.

According to the Contra Costa Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Jonathan Ojeda was the victim in the incident. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ojeda was driving around 11 a.m. on Sunday near Franklin Canyon Road and Wolcott Lane.

The Can-Am utility task vehicle -- an off-road vehicle similar to an ATV -- Ojeda was operating left the road, colliding with a chain-link fence. Initial reports suggested the vehicle rolled over. Ojeda was pronounced dead at the scene, while two passengers in the vehicle escaped without injuries.

Investigators determined that Ojeda was not wearing his seatbelt properly.

The crash remains under investigation, and the CHP urges anyone with information to reach out to its Martinez office at (925) 646-4980 or email their contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.