Bay Bridge sideshow investigation leads to recovery of stolen merchandise

OAKLAND -- A three-month-long California Highway Patrol investigation following an illegal sideshow on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge has lead to the arrest of an Oakland man and the discovery of nearly $20,000 in stolen merchandise.

On February 12th at approximately 1 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a large group of vehicles blocking lanes on the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge, while others participated in sideshow activity.

Although responding officers were shielded from the scene by participants, information was gathered that allowed investigators to identify several vehicles involved.

Bay Bridge sideshow CHP

Approximately one month later, officers were responding to another report of illegal sideshow activity when they observed a green Camaro, which had been involved in the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge incident.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and impounded the vehicle for 30 days. While conducting the investigation, officers determined stolen parts were installed on the vehicle.

On Wednesday, May 10th at approximately 7 a.m., CHP officers and detectives served a search warrant at vehicle's registered owner's address.

There they located numerous stolen vehicle components and determined additional stolen components were installed on two other vehicles at the residence.

While conducting their search, investigators also observed what appeared to be a large amount of stolen retail merchandise.

Detectives from the CHP Retail Crime Task Force began a separate investigation into the large amount of stolen merchandise, which was valued at approximately $20,000.

Christian Deltoro, 37, of Oakland was arrested and booked into the Alameda County Jail on charges related to receiving stolen property, and charges related to participation in the sideshow.