Bay Bridge lanes reopened after fatal crash temporarily closes all eastbound lanes

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 have reopened early Thursday about 90 minutes after a fatal collision briefly blocked them on the western span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as it enters Yerba Buena Island, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP announced the reopening at 3:30 a.m. Officers had responded to a 2:02 a.m. report of the collision and all lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes until one lane was reopened.

KCBS Radio reported the crash involved a big rig and a car.

 
No further details were immediately available.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

