Bay Bridge lanes reopened after fatal crash temporarily closes all eastbound lanes
SAN FRANCISCO -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 have reopened early Thursday about 90 minutes after a fatal collision briefly blocked them on the western span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as it enters Yerba Buena Island, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP announced the reopening at 3:30 a.m. Officers had responded to a 2:02 a.m. report of the collision and all lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes until one lane was reopened.
KCBS Radio reported the crash involved a big rig and a car.
No further details were immediately available.
