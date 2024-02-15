3 dead, 1 injured after pickup truck crashes into stalled car on lower deck of Bay Bridge

Three people died and two others were injured in a rear-end collision on Interstate Highway 80 at the Bay Bridge early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 4:14 a.m., CHP officers learned that a Toyota Tacoma struck a Mini Cooper on the highway's eastbound lanes west of Treasure Island, CHP Public Information Officer Mark Andrews said.

Emergency crews found two of the three occupants of the Mini Cooper were killed by the crash. The third occupant of the Mini Cooper and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma suffered major injuries and were transported to hospital, said Andrews.

Later Thursday, the CHP said the third occupant of the Mini Cooper had died from the injuries suffered.

The crash blocked three lanes of the highway west of Treasure Island. The CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision.

The victims in the crash were not immediately identified.