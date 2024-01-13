Storm system brings widespread wet weather, gusting winds to Bay Area

Widespread light rain moved into the Bay Area early Saturday morning, with much heavier precipitation expected later in the day.

According to CBS New Bay Area meteorologist Darren Peck, the rain started in the North Bay early Saturday, spreading south and reaching the rest of the Bay Area in the mid-to-late morning.

📡Radar Update 11:10 AM - Steady rainfall has tapered to scattered showers. This trend will persist through this afternoon. Do expect another round of steady precip this evening with a cold frontal passage. #cawx pic.twitter.com/5nSNtF5oDM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 13, 2024

The next wave of heavier rain will come through the region later Saturday evening, working its way down to the Golden Gate Bridge. It will also get windy when the main band of rain comes through between 6 and 9 p.m.

However, the stormy weather will clear out by midnight.

Officials with the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service said the storm could bring up to an inch and a half of rain in low-lying parts of Sonoma County, with as much as three to five inches at higher elevations. About half an inch is expected for the rest of the Bay Area. The rain may cause some ponding on the roads and possibly create some flooding concerns in the North Bay.

Dail Hoang, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storm, common for this time of year, is being caused by a low pressure system located off the coast of Oregon.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s on the coast, in the high 40s and low 50s around the bay, and in the high 40s inland. The cold front is expected to end next week, with warming temperatures by mid-week.

Saturday will be a difficult day to travel in the mountains, with another foot of snow expected. Sunday will be a much easier travel day.