Rain lingers across Bay Area after atmospheric river; Thanksgiving rain chances slight

The passage of an atmospheric river storm did not mean the end of the Bay Area's wet weather as steady rain continued to fall across the region Monday and there was a chance it could resume again on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Weather Service said in its Bay Area forecast discussion Monday the rain would turn into showers by Tuesday, tapering off from north to south and late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Another atmospheric river moved into California Monday, this time hitting the Central Coast and Central Valley. The storm had a high probability of bringing at least an inch of rain to Merced, Frenso, Visalia and Bakersfield in addition to dumping several feet of snow in the Sierra. The Weather Service said a winter storm warning was in effect for the Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In the Bay Area Monday, gusty southerly winds accompanied the rain because of a low-pressure system spinning off the Central Coast with the strongest winds happening south of Monterey Bay. A beach hazards statement was issued for the North Bay coast including Point Reyes National Seashore, the Peninsula coast, Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast through Thursday evening. In addition, a small craft advisory was issued for coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos until 3 p.m. Monday.

The Weather Service said rain and showers were expected for the next 24 to 48 hours, with drier conditions on Wednesday for any Thanksgiving holiday travel. On Thanksgiving Day, the Weather Service says forecast models show a 15% to 25% chance of rain for the Bay Area by late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Looking further ahead, the Weather Service said Friday will have higher chances for showers as a weak disturbance passes the region. It will be followed by high-pressure ridging over the west leading to dry weather for the remainder of November and the beginning of December.