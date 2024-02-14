Light rain, gusty winds return to Bay Area ahead of even stronger weekend storm system

The next storm system was expected to begin hitting the Bay Area Wednesday in the form of light rainfall and gusty winds ahead of a stronger storm arriving over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said the incoming front will move quickly through the region beginning late Wednesday morning and tapering off by Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally between a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, higher in the coastal mountains up to one inch.

Only minor impacts are expected because of the storm's quick-moving nature and limited moisture supply, with wet roadways and minor nuisance flooding being the main concerns, the weather service said.

The gusty winds will also not last very long, the weather service said, but isolated downed trees could be seen because of the already saturated soils.

Showers could linger into Thursday morning, with the remainder of Thursday and Friday being dry ahead of another storm front expected to bring moderate to heavy rain into the region, the weather service said. The weekend storm will also bring more widespread gusty winds along with dangerous beach and surf conditions.

A brief break in the rain is expected by Sunday morning, and unsettled weather is expected to resume later in the day Sunday into Monday and beyond, raising the concern of local flooding.