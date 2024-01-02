Widespread rain returning to Bay Area; new High Surf Advisory issued

Following a New Year's Day respite, the rain is returning to the Bay Area along with new concerns about the storm surge along the coast.

The National Weather Service said widespread rain will arrive in the region by late afternoon Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms expected to linger into the first half of Wednesday.

The weather service also said dangerous wave conditions will trigger a High Surf Advisory, in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday. People were urged to stay away from rocks, jetties and beaches since it's expected breaking waves could measure 19 to 23 feet.

The new advisory comes after high surf conditions last week led to evacuation orders and warnings in Marin County and Santa Cruz County, respectively.

There were isolated showers in the North Bay early Tuesday morning giving way to heavier rain across the region by late afternoon/early evening. The rainfall rates were expected to increase leading up to cold frontal passage by early to mid-evening, the weather service said. The steady rain throughout the afternoon was expected to turn into showers by Tuesday night.

Thick tule fog Tuesday morning triggered a Dense Fog Advisory in the North Bay and East Bay valleys, which was set to expire at 11 a.m. but was canceled just after 10 a.m. after conditions cleared. More patchy fog is likely after the next storm front passes and the return of dry weather Thursday with a high-pressure ridge moving in, the weather service said.

More periodic light rain is forecast for late in the week and the weekend.